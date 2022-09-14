The Cau Bong Festival dates back to the late 19th century and early 20th century and is associated with the establishment of the god-worshipping temples and agricultural production activities of the Kinh ethnic group in Binh Phuoc.

Following exploration and settlement, the Kinh people have spread their tradition of worshipping Thành Hoàng - which refers to the gods enshrined in each village’s communal temple. The gods are believed to guard the village against disasters and bring it fortune.

The festival reflects the dreams and aspirations of the Kinh people since their early arrival in the new land, and presents an opportunity to link the community together to overcome any obstacles during establishment and development.

The recognition was announced by the Binh Phuoc Provincial People’s Committee on September 13./.

VNA