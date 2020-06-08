Cavalry mobile police force makes debut
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attend the event (Photo: VietnamPlus)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the launch of the Cavalry Mobile Police Force (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police force (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The National Assembly delegation attends a parade of the Cavalry Mobile Police force before the start of the plenary session of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VietnamPlus)
This is one of the activities included in the plan prepared by the Mobile Police Command from several days; organized the Mobile Cavalry Police Division to march and report the results to the National Assembly deputies at the 9th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VietnamPlus)
To prepare for the demonstration, the Cavalry Mobile Police Force is present near the National Assembly building, completing the final stages (Photo: VietnamPlus)
More than 60 horses are domesticated for marching or performing. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The horses belong to the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps, under the Mobile Police Command, the Ministry of Public Security and are trained in Thai Nguyen (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The Mobile Police Command is also currently developing a process of training of professional horses suitable for fighting crime, protecting social security and order (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Starting from 7:15 am to 7:45 pm, the Cavalry Mobile Police force marches on Doc Lap Street (Ba Dinh District, Hanoi), in front of the National Assembly Building and President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum (Photo: VietnamPlus)
