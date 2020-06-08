Cavalry mobile police force makes debut
The Cavalry Mobile Police Corps makes debut (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) deputies attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square in Hanoi on June 8.
Addressing the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated the Ministry of Public Security and the Mobile Police High Command to have a new combat unit.
She said the police force plays an important role in implementing armed measures to c, social order and security.
Given the complicated developments of crimes, the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps has been set up to strengthen the fighting capacity for mobile police forces.
The top legislator said this is a new field while the country has little experience as well as limited material and human resources.
However, with the strong determination of the Ministry of Public Security and the Mobile Police High Command, the new corps is hoped to overcome initial difficulties and fulfill their political missions, being ready to defend the nation and peaceful life of the people, she said./.