Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders It's sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. The catch is reported to the cooperative management board before their shell size is measured and, if they meet the criteria, a label attached denoting they are for legal sale at the market.

HCM City Red Cross Society honours outstanding blood donors The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society held a ceremony on June 7 to honour 15 outstanding blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14).

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10 The high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is scheduled to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats.