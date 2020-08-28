Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum The 45-year history of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has been introduced to Vietnamese and international friends through 180 photos on display at an exhibition that opened in Hanoi on August 27.

Culture - Sports Football coach Park Hang-seo honoured with Second-Class Labour Order Football coach Park Hang-seo was honoured on August 27 with a second-class Labour Order, while his assistants Lee Young-jin and Kim Han-yoon received the Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, in recognition of their contributions to Vietnamese football.