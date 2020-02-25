Ceaseless efforts in fighting Covid-19 in Binh Xuyen
Taking samples of suspected patients for testing (Photo: VNA)
A room for COVID-19 infection suspects (Photo: VNA)
A blood sample taken from a suspected patient from Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)
Dr. Tran Quang Vinh examines suspected patient Nguyen Van V - father of N.T.D who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. So far, Nguyen Van V has tested negative for the virus (Photo: VNA)
Technician Nguyen Thi Hang tests samples (Photo: VNA)
Doctors wear protective gear to avoid infection (Photo: VNA)
Suspected patients are examined at the isolation area of Quang Ha Clinic (Photo: VNA)
Spraying disinfectant Chloramine B at Quang Ha Clinic (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc province has recorded 11 out of 16 infection cases in Vietnam. To date, Vietnam and Vinh Phuc in particular has recorded no new Covid-19 cases (Photo: VNA)