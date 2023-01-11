Tet Viet Tet Pho (or Vietnamese Tet Street Tet) is showcased at venues around Hanoi’s Old Quarter, including Heritage House on Ma May Street.

It includes erecting “cay neu”, a tall bamboo pole believed to be able to ward off evil so that the souls of the ancestors can enjoy Tet, the most important festival in the Vietnamese calendar, with their living family members.

The Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter also re-enacts an old Tet festival, with a focus on making traditional “banh chung” (chung cake).

The organising board said the task of popularising traditional culture can be done during Tet, as people’s minds at that time are focused on their roots, ancestors, and traditions./.

VNA