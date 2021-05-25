Celebrations for Buddha’s birthday scaled down
The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee has decided to celebrate Buddha’s 2565th birthday with a gathering of less than 10 people, given the complex developments of COVID-19.
The VBS Central Committee had earlier planned to hold a celebration at its headquarters in Hanoi on the morning of May 26, attended by Buddhist monks, nuns and followers, and agency representatives.
Although the celebrations have been scaled down, all rituals will be maintained and broadcast live on the An Vien TV channel and the social network Butta.
The Standing Board of the VBS’s Executive Council has also asked VBS branches in cities and provinces, Buddhist places of worship, and monks and nuns to keep a close watch on the pandemic situation and follow relevant regulations.
It also called on Buddhist followers to raise funds in support of the COVID-19 fight and those affected by the pandemic./.