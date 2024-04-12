Business Vietnam advised to utilise opportunities to overcome difficulties Vietnam needs to take advantage of opportunities to overcome difficulties and keep up with global trends; and create good, better quality foundations in terms of institutions, infrastructure and human resources for breakthrough development, according to an economist.

Business Textile industry in sustainability push to meet stringent requirements Textile and garment businesses are making a green push with development of eco-friendly products adapted to global fashion trends and by meeting the stringent requirements under free trade agreements the country has signed, according to industry insiders.

Business Honda Vietnam’s car, motorbike sales increase in May Honda Vietnam on April 11 announced that its retail sales of motorcycles and automobiles in March increased by 11.4% and 124% compared to the previous month.