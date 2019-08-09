Cement bags are loaded onto ships for export (Photo: hoivlxdvn.org.vn)

- Vietnam’s cement and clinker exports are well on track to fulfil the target set for the whole year with a positive turnover of nearly 750 million USD seen in the first seven months, statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed.During the reviewed period, 17.3 million tonnes of cement and clinker were shipped overseas, according to the data.In the first half of this year, the country exported 15.6 million tonnes for 667 million USD, up 1.3 percent in volume and 18 percent in value compared to the same period of last year.The Vietnam Cement Association attributed the seven-month’s performance to positive demand from the world market and the export prices of cement which increased by 15-17 percent year-on-year. That helped Vietnamese businesses increase their turnover.Vietnam’s cement and clinker market saw a solid growth of 7 percent in 2018, fuelled by the improved real estate market and optimistic construction market, experts said.Demand grew by 19 percent last year to 96.7 million tonnes, with exports accounting for 31.6 million tonnes rising 55 percent, according to the Ministry of Construction.China’s shutting down of polluting cement plants and forcing others to cut production created an opportunity for Vietnamese firms to increase exports. Last year, Viet Nam exported 9.8 million tonnes of cement and clinker to the neighbour, accounting for 31 percent of its total exports.The ministry forecast that demand would likely to increase marginally to 98-99 million tonnes by the end of this year. This would include domestic consumption of 70 million tonnes and exports of 28-29 million tonnes, it said.-VNA