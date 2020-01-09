Cement, clinker exports set record for second consecutive year
Vietnam exported about 34 million tonnes of cement and clinker worth more than 1.39 billion USD in 2019, up over 148 million USD as compared to the previous year.
This is the second consecutive year the cement sector has set the record, maintaining its position in the one-billion USD export club, according to the Export-Import Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
About 98-99 million tonnes of cement and clinker were sold in the year, of which 67 million tonnes were consumed domestically.
The Vietnam National Cement Association estimated that the demand for cement will rise from 4-5 percent in 2020 to reach about 101-103 million tonnes./.