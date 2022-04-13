Census of enterprises to begin on April 15
The census will cover enterprises across most sectors in the Vietnamese economy. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A census of enterprises is to be conducted nationwide by the General Statistics Office (GSO) from April 15 to May 30, according to the GSO’s Department of Statistical Data Collection and IT Application.
GSO Deputy General Director Nguyen Trung Tien said the census aims to collect information about enterprises, cooperatives, and cooperative alliances to serve socio-economic management, governance, assessment, and forecasting, along with the forming of development policies and plans for the economy as a whole and each locality.
It will also help with calculating the gross domestic product (GDP) and localities’ gross regional domestic product (GRDP), and compiling the 2023 white books on enterprises and cooperatives, among others, he noted.
This census will cover enterprises across most sectors in the Vietnamese economy, except for those involved in activities of the Communist Party of Vietnam, socio-political organisations, state management, and security - defence; activities of international organisations and agencies; and hired labour in families and production of self-consumed products and services in households.
Data will be collected online, and respondents will provide information via the enterprise census website of the GSO.
Official results of the census are scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2023, the GSO added./.