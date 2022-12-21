Business Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City’s metro train A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.1 on December 21, according to the city's Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on December 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,641 VND/USD on December 21, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business First batch of Vinfast's VF 8 electric cars arrives in US The first batch of VF 8 electric vehicles manufactured by VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) producer, arrived in the US on December 20 as the vessel Silver Queen docked at the Port of Benicia in California.

Business Vietnam's first trading floor on rice and rice by-products launched The first project to build a trading floor for rice and rice by-products in accordance with Vietnam's circular economy model was officially launched on December 19 in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.