Gold bars (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam announced on April 22 that it has cancelled the auction of SJC-branded gold bars, which had been set for 10am the same day, as there are not enough businesses registering to join the auction and transferring deposits in accordance with regulations.The auction will be organised at 10am on April 23 instead.Earlier, the central bank had announced that it would auction 16,800 taels of SJC gold bars. The starting price has been set at 81.8 million VND (3,214 USD) per tael, and bidders need to deposit 10% of their purchase value.