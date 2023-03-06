Business Da Nang welcomes 742,500 visitors in first two months The central city of Da Nang welcomed about 742,500 visitors, including 195,300 foreign ones, in the first two months of this year, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Business Pepper exports hit 129 million USD in first two months Vietnam exported over 41,000 tonnes of pepper worth 129 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 35% in volume, but down 7.4% in value over the same period from 2022, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Cao Phong orange hits the shelves in UK The Cao Phong orange from the northern province of Hoa Binh is now officially put up for sale in the UK, marking the return of this specialty to the global market after over 40 years.

Business ID numbers to be used as personal tax code In an effort to streamline tax data for the national database on population, the General Department of Taxation (GDT) is aiming to complete the synchronisation process and unify the use of citizen identification numbers as personal tax codes this year.