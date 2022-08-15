Business Cashew industry urged to focus on markets with FTAs The cashew industry should focus on markets in which Vietnam had signed trade deals to take advantage of preferential tariffs and expand exports as inflation had pushed up the prices of raw materials and forced people to tighten spending, according to the Vietnam Cashew Association.

Business Phu Tho’s efforts to better business, investment climate pay off Phu Tho province’s efforts to improve its business and investment environment have paid off evidenced by the fact that the northern midland locality has attracted many important projects which are expected to help open up more socio-economic development opportunities.

Business Honda Vietnam posts surge in motorbike sales Honda Vietnam sold 164,273 motorbikes of all kinds in July, a month-on-month rise of 11.2 percent, and up 42.1% compared to the same period last year.