Business Petrovietnam takes lead in international cooperation The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is considered a pioneer economic group in international cooperation and investment expansion abroad. PV has a total of 11 oil and gas contracts currently in the implementation phase in nine countries and territories worldwide.

Business Vietnam, India working to promote trade ties More than 150 Indian firms operating in different spheres in India attended a trade promotion programme held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade in New Delhi on July 18.

Business BIENDONG POC’s production costs fall 12% this year Thanks to a cut of about 4.4% in operational costs, the cost to produce each barrel of crude oil by Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company (BIENDONG POC) is likely to drop 12 % this year.