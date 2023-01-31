Business Vietnam, Netherlands eye further cooperation in sustainable development Sharing natural similarities, the two countries have beefed up their sustainable development partnership in sustainable agriculture, water management, and climate change adaptation, said Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.

Business Southeast region prepares for new FDI wave The southeast region is preparing necessary conditions in infrastructure, administrative procedures and human resources to welcome a new wave of foreign direct investment (FDI), as investors have flocked to the region right from the beginning of this year.

Business Steel makers witness hardships in Q4/2022 Steel companies witnessed hardships in the fourth quarter of 2022 with many big players suffering losses.

Business Vietnamese businesses in UK boost cooperation with companies at home The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) will host and attend trade activities and fairs to promote tourism, cuisine and goods of Vietnam, and create more opportunities for businesses in the UK and the homeland to enhance business cooperation, its President Phuong Hoang has said.