Business Offshore wind power fundamentals drive Vietnam’s green transition: project developer Offshore wind power will be fundamental to delivering Vietnam’s green transition goals, said Stuart Livesey, the Vietnam Country Director for Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) - the offshore wind project developer of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Business Indonesia enjoys trade surplus in 33 straight months Indonesia posted a 33rd consecutive month of trade surplus with 3.87 billion in January, according to statistics released by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on February 15.

Business EuroCham launches 2022-2023 Whitebook The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on February 16 launched its 2022-2023 Whitebook, with the theme “Working Toward a Green Economy and Sustainable Development”.

Business Ca Mau province to diversify aquaculture farming The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to diversify its aquaculture and farming models to develop them effectively and sustainably.