Central beach clean-up campaign launched
National footballer Phan Van Duc will join local communities and young people in a beach clean-up campaign in Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Thua Thien Hue provinces from July to September.
Duc, who plays for national premier V 1 League Song Lam Nghe An, will be the ambassador for the clean-up programme in coastal-central Vietnam. He will encourage local communities to keep their white sand beaches pristine and garbage free.
The campaign will include tree planting and building much-needed facilities at the beaches to serve local people and tourists during the summer.
He will be at the official event in September, according to the event’s organisers.
The beach clean-up programme, which is an initiative of Carlsberg Vietnam, is expected to encourage and support the sustainable development of central Vietnam while improving the beach for local communities.
Managing Director of Carlsberg Vietnam, Nathaniel Moxom shared: “As the core brand of Carlsberg Group in Vietnam, Huda is where the global group’s purpose of ‘brewing for a better today and tomorrow’ meets Carlsberg Vietnam’s dedication to our local roots. Huda’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of beautifying the central beaches is the latest initiative in our journey to guide and contribute to the sustainable development of our heartland, in central Vietnam. Carrying central beachscapes and the core values of local communities deep in its heart, Huda will continue devoting even more to local communities.”
Earlier this year, Carlsberg Vietnam-funded a clean water project to provide reliable access to clean water for more than 20,000 people in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue after a successful two-year trial period./.