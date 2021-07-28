Society Zalo’s new tool helps COVID-19 affected people Social network Zalo on August 3 launched tool Zalo Connect which aims to support its users that are facing difficulties amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Ho Chi Minh City supports frontline forces, people affected by COVID-19 The People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City have carried out practical activities to provide timely support for needy people affected by COVID-19 as well as frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic.

Society Over 11,000 students to take 2nd round of national high school graduation exam More than 11,000 students have registered for the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which is scheduled for August 6-7, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do.