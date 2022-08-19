Business Startup festival opens in Khanh Hoa province A startup festival (Techfest) for the south-central and Central Highlands region is being held in Khanh Hoa province, aiming to promote the startup spirit of research institutes, universities, colleges, the business community, organisations and individuals, and encourage innovation in production and business.

Business CIEM launches report on circular business models The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam hosted a launch workshop for a report on “Circular Business Models: International Experience and Application in Vietnam” in Hanoi on August 19.

Business PM to chair conference promoting development of northern midland, mountainous regions A conference announcing the Government’s Action Programme implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No.11 on directions to intensify socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security in the northern midland and mountainous regions by 2030, with a vision to 2045 will be held on August 27 in Lao Cai province.

Business Rice exports up but prices down in seven months Vietnam exported roughly 4.08 million tonnes of rice in the first seven months of 2022 to earn over 1.99 billion USD, up 17.3% and 6%, respectively, against the same period last year, customs data shows.