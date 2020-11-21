Central, Central Highlands provinces gets financial aid
The central relief committee on November 20 issued its plan to allocate 45 billion VND (1.94 million USD) to help central and Central Highlands localities repair damage caused by natural disasters.
Flooding in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Some 12 billion VND will be allocated for Quang Ngai province, 12 billion VND for Quang Nam, 5 billion VND each for Quang Binh and Quang Tri, 2 billion VND each for Ha Tinh, Thua Thien - Hue, Binh Dinh, and Nghe An, and 1 billion VND each for Phu Yen, Kon Tum and Gia Lai.
The money will be used to help build new or repair houses for locals, with priority given to poor and near-poor families, families of those who rendered services to the national revolution, and policy beneficiary families.
The money will be transferred before November 22, and localities are require to complete the disbursement the money within December.
The steering committee on natural disaster prevention and control at provincial level, and competent sectors were asked to work together to build and carry out plans to deliver the support to the right people.
Earlier, the standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee and the central relief committee already allocated 22 billion VND to support flood-hit families in five central provinces, comprising Thua Thien-Hue (5.4 billion VND), Quang Tri (5.4 billion VND), Quang Binh (5.8 billion VND), Quang Nam (3 billion VND), and Ha Tinh (2.4 billion VND)./.