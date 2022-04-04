Heavy downpours from March 31 to April 3 have submerged farm produce in central province of Quang Tri’s Hai Lang district. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked authorities in the Central and Central Highlands to get prepared to respond to heavy rain, whirlwind, flash floods and landslides as well as tropical depressions, storms which may occur earlier than normal.



The central region has recorded heavy downpours with rainfall of 200 - 500mm, even over 750mm in some places, which is abnormal in the dry season and has led to heavy losses in lives, property, and agricultural production, the Office noted in a document sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa provinces.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the area from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province, and the Central Highlands region will experience more heavy rains from April 3 to 6. Flood is likely to occur on rivers in the area and there is a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous and low-lying areas.



In order to minimise damage, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control suggested central provinces and cities focus on addressing the consequences in line with Prime Minister’s official dispatch on the issue.



Provinces and cities are ordered to keep a close watch on the rain and flooding situation and provide timely updates to local authorities and residents.



The office also requested authorities of provinces and cities to send notices to owners of vessels operating at sea so that they can take measures to assure the safety of humans and property.



The abnormal torrential rains and subsequent flooding in central provinces have killed two people, injured five, and caused one to go missing, according to the office’s report.



Two houses collapsed and 47 others had their roofs blown off while 229 boats sank and 2,480 rafts of aquatic products have been damaged. More than 91,000 hectares of rice and other farm produce have been submerged and ruined.



Localities are working to deal with the aftermath and provide immediate support for the affected residents to stabilise their lives and resume their production, it said./.