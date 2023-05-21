Hoa Xuan is a suburban commune in Buon Ma Thuot city with a large number of ethnic minority people. Since meeting the new rural area criteria in 2017, the commune has had a facelift, with socio-economic life very much improved.

Once a war-torn urban area, Buon Ma Thuot completed the construction of a new rural area in 2018. Its annual per capita income has reached 100 million VND and it has developed strongly in all endeavours.

The city has gradually played a role as a central urban area in the Central Highlands under the direction of the Politburo.

Special attention has been paid to developing Buon Ma Thuot city into an urban hub of the region.

The Government is now implementing preferential mechanisms to create breakthroughs for the city to develop in the future./.

VNA