Central Highlands must improve quality of human resources: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 stressed the need for the Central Highlands region to improve the quality of human resources, especially those belonging to ethnic minority groups, and consider the task one of the breakthroughs for rapid and sustainable development.
Chairing a conference reviewing the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 10 dated January 18, 2002 and Conclusion 12 dated October 24, 2011 on socio-economic development and assurance of national defence and security in the Central Highlands, he hailed positive achievements the region has gained after the implementation of the two documents.
As the Central Highlands is a strategic region, its rapid and sustainable development is the responsibility of all levels, sectors and the whole political system, the Government leader noted.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Attention should be paid to the building and rectification of the Party and political system, the improvement of leadship capacity and Party organisations’ combat strength, and the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, stated Chinh.
The Government leader also required the region to complete institutions and policies on regional connectivity, develop socio-economic infrastructure, and step up digital transformation.
He also highlighted the importance of applying science and technology to agricultural production, increasing the development potential of clean and renewable energies and tourism, and improving the material and spiritual lives of local people.
The region comprises Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong.