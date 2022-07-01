Politics Elected bodies of HCM City, Shanghai foster partnership Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's Shanghai Municipal People Congress Chen Jing had an online meeting on June 30 to discuss orientations to promote the partnership between their elected agencies.

Politics Hungarian media spotlight Vietnamese top legislator’s visit Local media of Hungary have highlighted the visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was made from June 26-28 at the invitation of Speaker of the Hungarian NA László Kövér.

Politics Vietnam reaffirms commitments to develop blue, sustainable oceans Vietnamese representatives reaffirmed their country’s commitments to develop blue and sustainable oceans when attending the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) held in Lisbon from June 27 to July 1.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.