Culture - Sports Amazing nature in Son Tra peninsula Located 10 km from Da Nang city’s centre to the northeast, Son Tra Peninsula is considered the old eco-jungle within the young city. It is the nature reserve in rich diversity, protected under the nationally prohibited forest regime with many rare wild animals, especially pygathrix (red-shanked douc) which is listed on the IUCN Red List of endangered species.

Culture - Sports Tan Thanh young rice crackers a popular traditional snack The making of young rice crackers in Tan Thanh ward in the southernmost province of Ca Mau began nearly half of a century ago. The Tan Thanh brand has affirmed its position in the market amid competition from new types of snacks with appealing packaging.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese teenager wins gold medal at Asia Arts Festival Vietnamese representative Vu Huyen Dieu, also known as Bella Vu, bagged a gold medal in vocal music and a silver in piano at the ninth Asia Arts Festival which is getting underway in Singapore.