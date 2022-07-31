Central Highlands village boasts most pagodas in Vietnam
A village in Duc Trong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Phu An is home to 80 Buddhist establishments, the highest density in Vietnam.
The number of Buddhists accounts for more than 50% of the village’s population of 1,200.
On holidays and New Year festivals, a large number of visitors from across the country flock to Phu An.
Phap Van was one of the first pagodas built in Duc Trong on a high mountain, where visitors can enjoy the view of Dai Ninh River.
Phap Van abbot, Venerable Thich Dao Thanh said the pagoda was originally a Buddhist meditation hall set up by Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam in 1968. In 2009, the pagoda was restored and expanded on an area of 22,000 sq.m with a 12m high statue of Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara which was completed more than half a century ago.
Vinh Minh Tu Vien, the most famous temple in Phu An, is located on a high hill, surrounded by trees. It covers an area of about 10 hectares. It was founded in 1973 by Venerable Thich Tam Thanh - a disciple of the first three monks Buu Lai, Buu Hue and Thich Thien Tam.
A view of Phu An village (Photo: VNA)
Kara Jan K’ Suynh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Hoi commune, said before the national reunification in 1975, the land of Phu An was still very wild and sparsely populated, with only a few temples and pagodas built in old forests. Later, people from all over the country came there to live and work, forming a busy residential area with many pagodas and places of worship, so Phu An was dubbed "the village of temples”.
Kara Jan K’ Suynh said the operation of religious establishments in the commune is stable, without problems related to political security, social order and safety.
Religious establishments and followers always abide by the guidelines of the Party and laws of the State, and are active in charitable activities, contributing to the locality’s development, she noted.
According to Vice Chairman of Duc Trong district People’s Committee Le Nguyen Hoang, apart from managing religious activities and security and order, and cooperating with pagodas in the locality in charity and social security activities, local authorities have also focused on promoting legal regulations on religion and belief./.