Central localities on joint tourism drive
Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang have agreed to develop a joint tourism promotion programme to boost travel demand to the central region.
Kids and tourists take part in sporting activities on a beach in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Different tour promotions are being offered by travel agencies, resorts and airlines to lure people to the world heritage sites in central Vietnam as well as MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conference, Exhibitions) tourism and golf tours from this December through 2021.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways in cooperation resort developers Vinpearl, Furama and Sheraton are jointly offering special package tours and accommodation till February 2021.
Destinations, museums and popular sites in Da Nang, Hue and Hoi An are also offering discounts from 50-100 percent on entrance tickets for tourists from this December to June 2021.
About 200 resorts, hotels and restaurants in the three localities have agreed to offer promotions from 20-40 per cent for tours in December of 2020.
Local travellers have a chance to stay at luxury resorts and hotels in the region from 690,000 VND (30 USD) to 1.1 million VND (48 USD) per night, while spa and cuisine services are ranging from 90,000 VND (4 USD) to 200,000 VND (8.7 USD).
“The promotion aims to offer local travellers the chance to explore new destinations and the hospitality of the three localities in central Vietnam. It will help refresh services and draw interest from tourists as well,” said director of the municipal Tourism Department Truong Thi Hong Hanh.
“We are committed to offering the best quality, while ensuring we control the COVID-19 pandemic for every tourist visiting the region.”
Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue also announced promotion programmes at the Vietnam International Tourism Mart in Hanoi last week.
More than 100 representatives of caravan tour operators and travel agencies from Hanoi have been building links with destinations in the region to set up heritage routes from the North to central coastal Vietnam.
Da Nang is seen as a smooth logistics site for tourism in central Vietnam as the city hosts 23 daily direct flights with 2.35 million tourists, while more than 100 cruises including the Costa Atlantica and Seabourn Ovation have docked at Tien Sa Port to connect Hoi An and Hue.
In 2019, Joseph C. Lewis, a British businessman and investor, docked his yacht the Aviva at Tien Sa Port for a short visit to Da Nang and Hội An, seeking permission to develop an international marina on the Han River in the future.
Last week, the Ariyana Convention Centre in Da Nang was honoured as the best convention centre in Southeast Asia.
“The award is a testament to our efforts, capacity and ability to provide leading services to the MICE industry in Southeast Asia with our Ariyana Convention Centre,” said Brett Burton, area general manager of Furama Resort & Villa Danang, Ariyana Convention Centre.
Road and train trips are available from Da Nang to two UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites – Hoi An and the My Son Sanctuary – and the world biosphere reserve Cham Island-Hoi An in Quang Nam, as well as the Hue Monuments complex within one or two hours.
The unique cultural relics, festivals, folk songs, games and cuisine are another draw to the region./.