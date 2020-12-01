Culture - Sports Hoi An ancient town celebrates Heritage Day The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam is offering free entrance to tourists visiting the Old Quarter and craft villages from December 1-4 to mark the 21st anniversary of its recognition as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Travel Da Lat tourism honoured as national brand in 2020 A product of the tourism sector of Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been included in the list of national brand products of Vietnam for the first time.

Travel Paragliding show promotes An Giang province’s tourism More than 90 paragliding pilots from clubs nationwide flew in a recent paragliding performance show over Phung Hoang Son mountain in Tri Ton district of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Travel Vietnam enjoys big haul of honours at World Travel Awards Grand Final 2020 Vietnam has won various awards, including “World’s Leading Heritage Destination,” at the 27th World Travel Awards’ Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2020 held virtually and broadcast live from Zaryahye Park in Moscow, Russia.