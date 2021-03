An overview of the second plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

– The second plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on March 8 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.In the morning, members of the committee discussed in groups the working agenda of the committee throughout the 13th tenure after listening to a proposal on the agenda, which was presented by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong In the afternoon, they attended a plenary session to listen to the Politburo’s proposal on the completion of the nomination of candidates for a number of leadership positions in State agencies in the 14th tenure of the 2016-2021 term and the 15th tenure of the 2021-2026 term.