Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – A delegation of Savannakhet province of Laos led by its Secretary and Governor Santiphap Phomvihane paid a working visit to the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on August 2.



Representatives of the two localities reviewed results of the cooperation across fields between the them in recent times.



Santiphap showed his joy at the friendly cooperation between the two localities, expressing the hope that the localities will strengthen their cooperation, contributing to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and states in general and between Savannakhet and Thua Thien - Hue province in particular.



For his part, Secretary of the Thua Thien - Hue provincial Party Committee Le Truong Luu highlighted the fruitful development of the cooperative relations between the locality and Lao provinces, including Savannakhet.



He proposed the two sides to bolster political and diplomatic cooperation, and create favourable conditions for attracting investment in fields of strength of both sides.

Over the past time, Thua Thien - Hue and Savannakhet have maintained and developed a special traditional relationship, and worked closely in ensuring security and order at the Vietnam - Laos border.



Cooperation in the fields of education and training of human resources, and culture and health has made considerable progress, contributing to the socio-economic development goal of both sides.



Cooperation in education and human resources training has been a priority. Since 2002, Thua Thien - Hue province has trained 1,347 Lao students in the Vietnamese language, other majors at university and college level, including 227 from Savannakhet./.