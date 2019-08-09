Coral in the sea surrounding Yen Islet of Phu Yen province (Photo: VNA)

- The central province of Phu Yen has sufficient conditions to set up a Global Geopark, Guy Martini, Chairman of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, said after a field trip to the site earlier this week.The expert headed a team of international scientists and experts from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to explore various locations, including Ganh Da Dia (Da Dia Reef), Hon Yen (Yen Islet), Bai Mon (Mon Beach) - Mui Dien (Dien Cape), Ganh Ong (Ong Reef), Bai Xep (Xep Beach), Thap Nhan (Nhan Tower), White Stone Pagoda, Sa Huynh Go Oc archaeology relic site and Xuan Loc diatomite mine.During a meeting with local authorities on August 5, Martini reported results after a three-day excursion.He noted that the province has distinguishing geological features that show that volcanoes were formed and active over 100 million years ago.It also has a variety of intangible culture, biological diversity and ecological forms.Martini said that Phu Yen has enough conditions to compile a dossier to seek UNESCO’s recognition as a Global Geopark.At a diatomite mine in An Xuan commune, the team found traces of a fossil leaf deep in the soil.“Through research, we discovered the geological heritage, for example, cracks on the Ba River bed,” said Tran Tan Van, rector of the Vietnam Geology and Minerals Institute. “The fault lines are huge, proving that the fractures are still active, beginning 250 million years ago and continuing up to now.”He also suggested ways for authorities to compile the dossier, and said that authorities should form a management board for the geopark at the local level.“We need an agreement from the province to further implement certain tasks,” he said.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Dinh Phung confirmed that the province would soon compile the dossier to submit to UNESCO.There are two global geoparks recognised by UNESCO in Vietnam: Dong Van Karst Plateau in the northern province of Ha Giang (recognised in 2010) and Cao Bang Geopark (2018).Van said about 15 localities in the country could become national geoparks, many of which can be considered for Global Geo Park status. They are Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh province), Cat Ba Archipelago (Hai Phong), Ba Vi National Park (Hanoi), Cuc Phuong National Park – Hoa Lu Imperial Citadel - Trang An (Ninh Binh province), Hoang Lien National Park - Sapa (Lao Cai province), and Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park and its buffer zone (Quang Binh province).-VNS/VNA