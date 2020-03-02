Central region offers tourism promotions as arrivals fall due to COVID-19
The central provinces are working on new promotions to revive the tourism industry, which has been hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
In Hoi An, central province of Quang Nam (Photo: Internet)
Da Nang (VNA) - The central provinces are working on new promotions to revive the tourism industry, which has been hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said: “The city is collaborating with Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces to launch a promotion programme this month to pull visitors back to the central region.”
He said that hundreds of tourism agencies in the region had agreed to take part in the programme, which focuses on improving service quality and creating new tourism products.
The associations have asked local authorities to provide tax exemptions to tourism agencies to help reduce their losses.
According to the Da Nang Tourism Department, from March to May, the city will open new direct flights to Laos, Russia and India, which are considered markets with high potential.
Due to the current epidemic, the number of arrivals to Da Nang has fallen by 50 percent, mostly tourists from Asian countries.
Quang Nam province is facing challenges because the number of visitors, particularly foreigners, is expected to drop significantly.
Nguyen Van Son, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An city, said: “The deep fall in tourist arrivals to Hoi An has caused losses to accommodation businesses, service providers and tourism agencies.”
Dung of the Da Nang Tourism Association said: “Although the situation is getting worse, central provinces are planning tourism promotions to attract visitors when the COVID-19 epidemic ends.”
Khanh Hoa province is focusing on the markets of Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia and India.
Hoang Van Vinh, Chairman of the province’s Tourism Association, said “The association is working with the provincial Tourism Department to seek new markets.”
Beaches and attractions in the province have re-opened to welcome visitors after temporary closure due to the disease.
Vinh said: “The central region is a safe destination. One person in this region was infected with COVID-19, but was discharged from hospital on February 4”. /.
Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said: “The city is collaborating with Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces to launch a promotion programme this month to pull visitors back to the central region.”
He said that hundreds of tourism agencies in the region had agreed to take part in the programme, which focuses on improving service quality and creating new tourism products.
The associations have asked local authorities to provide tax exemptions to tourism agencies to help reduce their losses.
According to the Da Nang Tourism Department, from March to May, the city will open new direct flights to Laos, Russia and India, which are considered markets with high potential.
Due to the current epidemic, the number of arrivals to Da Nang has fallen by 50 percent, mostly tourists from Asian countries.
Quang Nam province is facing challenges because the number of visitors, particularly foreigners, is expected to drop significantly.
Nguyen Van Son, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An city, said: “The deep fall in tourist arrivals to Hoi An has caused losses to accommodation businesses, service providers and tourism agencies.”
Dung of the Da Nang Tourism Association said: “Although the situation is getting worse, central provinces are planning tourism promotions to attract visitors when the COVID-19 epidemic ends.”
Khanh Hoa province is focusing on the markets of Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia and India.
Hoang Van Vinh, Chairman of the province’s Tourism Association, said “The association is working with the provincial Tourism Department to seek new markets.”
Beaches and attractions in the province have re-opened to welcome visitors after temporary closure due to the disease.
Vinh said: “The central region is a safe destination. One person in this region was infected with COVID-19, but was discharged from hospital on February 4”. /.