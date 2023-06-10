Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A workshop on developing a supply chain of tourism services for Islamic visitors in central Vietnam opened in the central beach city of Da Nang on June 10.

Jointly organised by Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board in Vietnam, the Islamic Tourism Centre under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, and the Da Nang Department of Tourism, the event saw the participation of representatives of more than 100 enterprises in the sector in three central localities, namely Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam.

Nguyen Son Thuy, Director of Duy Nhat Dong Duong Tourism Limited Company, said that Vietnam has welcome many Muslim tourists in recent years, but the sector has yet to enjoy due attention.



Deputy Chairman of the Da Nang Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh said the city has developed several plans to attract more tourists following the COVID-19 pandemic, and this market sector is seeing a chance to further expand.

According to Marina Muhamad, Director of Islamic Tourism Centre, Da Nang should pay attention to special services catering the needs of Islamic tourists such as praying areas and Halal food.

Delegates at the event exchanged ideas on trends and consumption habits in tourism among Islamic tourists and Halal culinary services.

There are about 1.8 billion Muslims in the world, the ASEAN region accounts for 255 million. Recently, the early reopening of direct flights between Da Nang and Singapore, Malaysia and India have created favorable conditions for the number of foreign tourists visiting Da Nang to grow strongly in Southeast Asia./.