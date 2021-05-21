Central Retail invests 35 million USD in commercial centre in Binh Duong
Central Retail Vietnam, a member of the Thai-based conglomerate Central Group, will invest 35 million USD in a commercial centre in the southern province of Binh Duong.
The group and Becamex IDC Corp signed a cooperative agreement regarding the project in Binh Duong on May 20.
Covering 3ha in Ben Cat town, Binh Duong province, the GO! shopping mall is set to meet the demand of more than 300,000 residents and workers in local industrial parks.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, despite COVID-19, foreign investors have still pumped capital into the locality, with the total funding exceeding 1.25 billion USD as of May 15, up 59 percent year-on-year.
Langlet Olivier Bernard, General Director of Central Retail Vietnam, said the project is expected to give a facelift to the province’s commercial sector, and contribute to socio-economic development of Ben Cat and Binh Duong as well.
Binh Duong is one of the dynamic Vietnamese localities and takes lead in administrative reform, he said, adding that local agencies and leaders have adopted open policies to lure investments. /.