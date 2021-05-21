Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 21, up 6 VND from the previous day.

World Vietnam explodes in solar energy: BNN Bloomberg BNN Bloomberg, Canada's business news network reporting on finance and markets, has recently published an article highlighting the extraordinary 100-fold increase in solar power that has taken place in Vietnam over the last two years.

Business Investment in export EPZs, IZs in HCM City up nearly 23 percent Export processing and industrial zones in HCM City have attracted 236.1 million USD in investment so far this year, including new and additional capital, an increase of 22.87 percent year-on-year.