Business Thermal power companies face difficulties while hydropower benefits The risk of a coal shortage and high input material prices have affected thermal power businesses, while hydropower enterprises are expected to benefit from the higher power selling prices compared to last year.

Business PV Power to put Dakdrinh shares on UPCoM this year The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has announced that it will put shares of Dakdrinh Hydroelectricity on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) this year.

Business Forum seeks stronger trade, investment links with OV firms in Thailand A forum was held in Hanoi on July 11 to connect enterprises of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand and those in the Hanoi region, creating an occasion for boosting partnerships in trade, investment and tourism.