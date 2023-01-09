Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform holds third meeting
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, chaired the committee’s third meeting in Hanoi on January 9 to review the 2022 performance and set focal tasks for 2023.
Highly valuing the committee and its members’ active performance and important results recorded in 2022, President Phuc stressed that on November 9, 2022, the Party Central Committee issued Resolution No 27-NQ/TW on the continuation of building and perfecting the law-governed socialist State of Vietnam in the new period, which identified the viewpoint, targets, focuses, tasks, and measures related to justice and judicial reform.
The resolution must be carried out in a methodological and effective manner, and justice-related sectors and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs have an important role to play in this regard, he noted.
He said key tasks of judicial reform in 2023 include tackling difficulties and barriers to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of judicial agencies’ activities, and controlling power well to prevent wrongdoings in the investigation, prosecution, and hearing of cases.
Judicial reform must support the implementation of the Party’s policy against corruption and negative phenomena, the State leader emphasised.
President Phuc asked the Commission for Internal Affairs to continue brainstorming and giving advice to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform so as to ensure comprehensive and effective judicial reform in 2023 and beyond./.