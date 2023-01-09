Politics HCM City gathering marks 44th anniversary of January 7 victory The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on January 9 in celebration of 44 years since the victory of the fight to defend the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian army and people, defeat the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979).

Politics Speaker of RoK NA to pay official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.

Politics Resolution on National Master Plan approved for 2021-2030 With 449 approval out of the total of 489 votes, lawmakers approved a Resolution on National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, during the National Assembly's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.