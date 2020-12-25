Politics NA deputies honoured for contributions to legislative operations National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony held on December 24 by the NA Standing Committee to honour individuals who have made important contributions to improving the quality and efficiency of the NA’s operations.

Politics Top leader congratulates French Communist Party’s National Council General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to the National Council of the French Communist Party (PCF) on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the PCF and the Congress of Tours.

World Vietnam succeeding in connecting ASEAN with UNSC: French diplomat Vietnam has been very successful in connecting ASEAN with the UN Security Council (UNSC), Ambassador Nathalie Estival-Broadhurst, Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN, said while talking about Vietnam’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020.