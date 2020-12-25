Central Theoretical Council meets in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNA) – Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Theoretical Council has completed a pile of work in 2020, heard a meeting in Hanoi on December 25.
The council has played a core role in drafting documents to be presented at the 13th National Party Congress, according to a report presented at its 15th meeting. In his closing remarks at the 14th plenum of the Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that the documents have been prepared thoroughly and scientifically.
In the year, the council has actively worked to protect the Party’s ideological foundation and oppose wrong and hostile viewpoints, through research studies and seminars.
Concluding the council’s meeting, Chairman of the council Nguyen Xuan Thang highlighted the major task of the council in 2021 – realising the resolution to be adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
The council will also review its operation during the 2016-2021 period, consolidate its apparatus, and roll out a political study programme for 2021-2025, according to Thang.
More efforts are needed to oppose the wrong and hostile viewpoints, thus protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, he said./.