Century-old Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi
-
The bridge was initially called Doumer Bridge, after Paul Doumer, the French Governor-General of Indochina in 1897. At the time of construction, it was one of the world’s largest bridges. Following Vietnam’s liberation, it was renamed Long Bien Bridge. (Photo: VNA)
-
During its 100 years the bridge has been witness to many changes and become a symbol of Vietnam’s history. (Photo: VNA)
-
Designed by Gustave Eiffel, Long Bien Bridge boasts a unique form that differentiates it from all others. It is more than just a bridge; it is a charming piece of art that adds to Hanoi’s charm. (Photo: VNA)
-
Along with the Hanoi Opera House and the History Museum, Long Bien Bridge is an iconic example of French architecture in Hanoi. Familiar to many generations, it has become a cultural and historical landmark of Vietnam’s capital. (Photo: VNA)
-
The 2.29-kilometre Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi was built between 1899 and 1902 by the French during colonial times and was the first steel bridge over the Red River. It has played a crucial role in many key historic events, including Vietnam’s independence wars. (Photo: VNA)