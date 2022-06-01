Culture - Sports AFC announces list of Vietnam team to play in U23 Asian Cup final The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has released a list of 23 members in the Vietnamese team to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Int’l Food and Culture Bazaar in Brazil Vietnam was among exhibitors at the International Food and Culture Bazaar held at the Brasilia Art Museum (MAB) in Brazil last weekend, showcasing Vietnamese handicrafts and traditional cuisine.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine introduced in Berlin “Van nghe thang Muoi” (October art) club in Berlin held an event on May 29 to introduce the Vietnamese culinary culture to international friends.