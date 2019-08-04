The CEP Fund’s branch in the southern province of Binh Duong recently handed over 133 scholarships to poor students with outstanding academic achievements, whose parents are its members. (Source: laodongbinhduong.org.vn)

– The Capital Aid Fund for Employment of the Poor (CEP) has said it will provide 2,253 scholarships and 9,610 gift packages worth nearly 8 billion VND in total (344,000 USD) to children of labourers during the 2019-2020 school year.The CEP Fund’s branch in the southern province of Binh Duong recently handed over 133 scholarships to poor students with outstanding academic achievements, whose parents are its members.Between 2009 and 2019, the CEP scholarship programme granted 14,421 scholarships and 140,575 learning aids to nearly 3.3 million students, with a total sum of over 51 billion VND (2.1 million USD).Founded in 1991 by the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Confederation, the CEP Fund is a non-profit Vietnamese micro-finance institution that operates in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta provinces.The vision of CEP is to see significant improvements in the living conditions of the poor and the poorest in Vietnam through the efficient, effective and sustainable provision of microfinance services.-VNA