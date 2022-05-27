This is the second US space in the north, following one at Thai Nguyen University. Featuring a wide range of programmes such as STEM, English, and the empowerment of women and the young programmes, the centre is open to scholars, researchers, students, and the public.



The Vietnam - US friendship ceramic mural is 25 metres in length and 1.8 metres in height, and was created on the wall in front of the Vietnam - US Cooperation Centre, with the incredible Grand Canyon as the spotlight.



According to Thuy, she and her crew capitalised on all the ceramic mosaic skills they have accumulated over the past ten years to depict the ever-changing hues of the Grand Canyon.



Featured on the mosaic are the Temple of Literature’s Khue Van Pavilion, the Capitol Building, Hanoi lotus flowers, Harvard University, and Ha Long Bay.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Vietnam - US Cooperation Centre, Thuy presented US friends with a painting of the Grand Canyon, which was part of her outline for the mosaic.

The mosaic is billed as a bridge connecting the two peoples, enhancing mutual understanding and bolstering friendship and cooperation./.

VNA