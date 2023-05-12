The 25-metre-long artwork, designed by artist Nguyen Thu Thuy and her team at the Tân Hanoi Company, was created on the walls of the water park.

In a bid to express the love of Germany many Vietnamese people who lived and studied in different cities in the country hold, Thuy sketched an opening scene with joyful children waving the flags of the two countries before an energetic scene showing wind power.

The beauty of natural landscapes and architecture in famous German cities such as Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dresden, Cologne, Mainz, Leipzig, and Munich are also featured in the mural.

The ceramic mural boasts bright colours reflecting modernity, youth, and a sense of joy and has helped completely change the landscape around the water park, especially walls that used to be covered in graffiti.

Elegant colour tones and the depth of the artistic ceramic work featuring images of Germany’s iconic natural, cultural, and architectural beauty add a touch of class.

The artwork, funded by the German Embassy in Vietnam, was to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany in 2020, but due to COVID-19, work could not be completed until now./.

VNA