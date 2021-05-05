In October 2019, the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) brought smart tourism to Bat Trang, further highlighting it on the capital’s travel map.



Though the site has received tourists for a long time, official recognition as a tourist destination has brought more ambition and professionalism.



A tourist information centre is available now at the entrance to support visitors and provide other services, including an audio tour in 12 languages, free maps, reservation for meals, bicycle hire and virtual reality experiences.



There are many places to visit in Bat Trang, old houses like the one owned by artisan To Thanh Son, Tieu Dao Pagoda, Bo Bat old kiln, Kim Truc Pagoda, Giang Cao Temple and Mother Goddesses Temple.



Apart from these relics, the core of Bat Trang commune is 23 traditional houses, 16 family temples and many old kilns, all built with Bat Trang bricks.



In recent years, Bat Trang has received 200,000 visitors each year, according to Ly Duy Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lam District People’s Committee.



“We acknowledge that the human factor is most important to preserve the traditional trade and develop the local tourism and economy,” he said.



“The artisans with talent and high skill have made sophisticated products that bring good fame for the site. So we are determined that tourism development is based on the community."



“Being involved in local life and learning to make pottery with skilled workers is attractive to tourists. That’s why local people play an important role. They are owners of the heritage.”