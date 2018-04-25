A procession at the commemoration of Hung Kings in HCM City on April 25 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese people nationwide held activities in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the country, on April 25 or the 10th of the third lunar month.A commemoration took place at the Hung Kings memorial site in the ethnic history and culture park in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City. It was attended by former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam, Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, and a crowd of local people.In her speech, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau said people of HCM City commit themselves to striving to match the nation building efforts by the Hung Kings and ancestors. They will continue nurturing patriotism, upholding the beautiful cultural values of the country, promoting self-reliance and reforms, staying steadfast in the targets of national independence and socialism, and completing industrialisation and modernisation.At the ceremony, processions and incense and flower offering rituals were organised according to traditional customs.On this occasion, various activities took place at the park in HCM City, including a chung cake cooking contest, a book festival, a photo exhibition, and performances of martial arts.Also on April 25, the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong held a ceremony at Au Co Temple on Mount Phuong Hoang in Da Lat city to mark the Hung Kings death anniversary.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Doan Van Viet delivered a speech to pay homage to the Hung Kings and ancestors who founded the country and protect national independence.Similar commemorations were also held by the administrations of the central province of Nghe An and the southern provinces of Kien Giang and Vinh Long the same day.Multiple cultural and sports activities also took place in the localities on this occasion.Legend has it that Lac Long Quan, whose real name was Sung Lam, the son of Kinh Duong Vuong and Than Long Nu, married the daughter of Heaven’s God De Lai, fairy Au Co.Au Co then gave birth to a pouch filled with 100 eggs, which soon hatched into 100 sons, believed to be Vietnam’s ancestors.The couple decided to separate in order to populate the land. Half of the children followed their mother to the highlands, while the rest went with their father to the sea.Their eldest son was made the king, who named the country Van Lang and set up the capital in Phong Chau (nowadays Viet Tri city in Phu Tho province), starting the 18 reigns of Hung Kings.The worship of Hung Kings are related to ancestral worshipping traditions of most Vietnamese families, which forms an important part of local people’s spiritual life. It was recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.The main commemoration of Lac Long Quan, Au Co and the Hung Kings is held annually at the Hung Kings Temple Complex in Phu Tho province.-VNA