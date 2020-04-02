Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.
A man offers incense to the Hung Kings at the relic site in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
The Hung Kings are commemorated each year on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 2 this year, as an occasion for the nation to express gratitude to the ancestors.
This year, due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hung Kings festival has been streamlined to essential rituals, and participants also took preventive measures as recommended by health agencies.
The same day, a delegation of leaders of Ho Chi Minh City offered incense and flower in tribute to the Hung Kings at the memorial site dedicated to the nation’s legendary founders in the National Historical-Cultural Park in the city’s District 9.
The delegation was led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.
Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan offers incense to the nation's legendary founders (Photo: VNA)
According to Chairwoman of the municipal Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau, the city has not organized celebrations on the occasion this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The ritual of worshipping the Hung Kings was recognised by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.