Society Top leader sends letter to compatriots on blood donation drive Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 2 sent a letter to people nationwide on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7), calling on them to push up the drive.

Society Legal procedures started against An Giang local charged with subversive acts Police of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 2 announced they just issued decisions on the start of legal procedures against and arrest of a local resident with the charge of acting to overthrow the people’s administration.

Society Vietnamese firm contributes to COVID-19 combat in Laos Xekaman 1 Power Ltd., Co under Viet-Laos Power JSC on April 1 donated 30,000 USD to the COVID-19 combat of the Lao government and people.

Society Nearly 29 million USD raised for COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the COVID-19 fight was launched on March 17.