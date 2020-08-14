At the ceremony in the RoK (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - Vietnamese embassies in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Russia, Australia, France, Italy, China, South Africa and Israel held ceremonies on August 14 to mark the recent passing of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu.



Staff at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, led by Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung, observed one minute’s silence in commemoration of the late Party leader.



The embassy opened a funeral book online from August 14-15.



Representatives from the embassies of Laos, Brunei, Brazil, Ethiopia, Paraguay, Sierra Leone, Bahrain, France, the United Arab Emirates, Senegal, Argentina, Oman, and Kuwait in the RoK expressed their profound condolences to the family of the late leader, the Vietnamese Government and people.



In Moscow, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh delivered a eulogy on the life and revolutionary career of Phieu and his contributions to the cause of national construction and development.

The funeral book is opening from August 14-17.

On the morning of the same day, Russian political parties and embassies of ASEAN member states, European, African, and Latin American countries also cabled messages of condolences to the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the family of the late leader.

Together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the Vietnamese Consulates General in Sydney and Perth also held a tribute service and opened funeral books from August 14-17.

Lao Ambassador to Australia Sisavath Inphachanh wrote that Phieu made important contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Laos, and his legacy will be forever remembered.

The same day, similar ceremonies took place in France, Italy, Hong Kong and Kunming of China, South Africa and Israel to show respect to Vietnam's former Party leader./.