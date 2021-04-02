Business Central Retail to expand business in Vietnam The Thailand-based Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited (CRC) plans to spend as much as 35 billion THB (1.1 billion USD) on expanding its network in Vietnam over the next five years.

Business Aquatic product exports up 3 percent in Q1 Vietnam’s export turnover of aquatic products in March has been estimated at around 640 million USD, bringing the total for the first quarter of the year to 1.64 billion USD, up 3 percent year-on-year.

Business Ca Mau sees bright spots in socio-economic development in Q1 The southernmost province of Ca Mau saw a number of bright spots in its socio-economic development during the first quarter of this year, a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on April 1 heard.