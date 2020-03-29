Culture - Sports Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

Culture - Sports HCM City Museum of History offers more than 40,000 artifacts The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

Culture - Sports Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

Culture - Sports Book on Central Highlands culture published Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).