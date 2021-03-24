Ceremony held to bid farewell to staff of level-2 field hospital No.3 to South Sudan hinh anh 1Staff members of the hospital depart for the mission (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 24 to bid farewell to the staff of the level-2 field hospital No. 3 setting off for Bentiu, South Sudan, to join the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Boarding military aircraft C17 of the Australian Department of Defence, thirty-three out of the total 64 staff members of the hospital expressed their delight and pride when taking part in the mission.

Ceremony held to bid farewell to staff of level-2 field hospital No.3 to South Sudan hinh anh 2Preparations for the departure (Photo: VNA)

The level-2 field hospital No. 3 was established in March 2020 with 70 officers and soldiers, including 64 official and six reserve members, who were all vaccinated against COVID-19.

Before departure, they undertook several technical training courses.

The second group of staff of the hospital is scheduled to depart on April 21./.

VNA