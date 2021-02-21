State-level funeral held for former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong
-
The respect-paying ceremony for former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong is held at the National Funeral Hall, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passed away at 3:25am on February 19 at the age of 79 due to ailment and old age (Photo: VNA)
-
Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State pay last respect to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of the Government pays last respect to former Deputy Prime Mininster Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the commission, pays last respect to former Deputy Prime Mininister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, led by politburo member and head of the commission Truong Thi Mai, pays last tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and head of the Hanoi National Assembly delegation Vuong Dinh Hue, pays last tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the VNA Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the agency Le Quoc Minh, pays last respect to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of the Defence Ministry, led by Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Defence Minister, pays last tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
A delegation of the Public Security Ministry led by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Minister of Public Security pays, last respect to Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
Former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong pays last tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
-
Former State President Tran Duc Luong and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu write in the book of condolences (Photo: VNA)
-
Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vietnam News Agency Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the agency Le Quoc Minh writes in the book of condolences (Photo: VNA)