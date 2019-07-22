National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan offers incense to the fallen soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony was held in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on July 22 to present certificates honouring 468 families of fallen soldiers, as part of the activities to mark the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).Addressing the event, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the Party, State and people always bear in mind the significant contributions of millions of people who have sacrificed their lives and rendered services for national independence and reunification.She noted that the gratitude has been demonstrated through frequent and nationwide activities caring for war invalids, martyrs, revolution contributors and their families. Preferential treatment policies to the group have been updated in line with the nation’s socio-economic conditions, she added.The top legislator stated the Party and State are determined to let no revolution contributors forgotten from such treatment. She said the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been assigned to review and identify contributors who have yet to be recognized, particularly due to the loss of related documents.Over the past three years, the ministry has certified nearly 2,000 martyrs and over 2,600 invalids.Ngan requested the ministry to continue doing its mission and promptly update the outcomes to martyrs’ families.She also recommended the ministry focus on amending and supplementing the ordinance on preferential treatment policies for revolution contributors.The official took the occasion to wish invalids, families of martyrs, and revolution contributors good health and happiness.Earlier the same day, the NA leader, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung joined local authorities in offering incence and lay wreathes at the Vinh Long martyrs’ cemetery.-VNA