Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with people with major contributions to the community (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party, State and people always treasure those who contribute to the community and pay heed to take care of the poor, people who rendered services to the nation, with disabilities, and were victimised by natural hazards, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 27.

He made the pledge during a ceremony held in Hanoi on the day to honour people with major contributions to the community.

The leader welcomed the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ idea of holding the event, voicing his hope that similar ones will be held in the future. In addition to support from the State, individuals’ support for the community is greatly appreciated, he underlined. The PM hoped that the mobilisation of social resources and humanitarian assistance will be further bolstered for the sake of national solidarity. The Government will work to complete legal institutions, especially policies in The Government will work to complete legal institutions, especially policies in social welfare and social securities, he pledged, urging relevant agencies to devise incentives for people working in the field./.

VNA